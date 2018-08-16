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Judges And Judicial Officers
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5 views • August 16, 2018
In case you may not be aware of this fact, the people who wear black robes for a living are your employees. They HAVE TO follow rules just like you do. How do you know they are if you've never seen the rules that apply to them? How do you know they're not a hypocrite or cheating liar?
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