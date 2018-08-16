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Agenda21 ... 2017 ... Proof! Lasers DEW Used in 911 Cal (Santa Rosa) Fires
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20 views • August 16, 2018
I’ve never seen such selective destruction in my life & I’m 67 yo female. No doubt about it - this was intentional and some type of exotic weapon we are unaware of was used. Our own tax money used to exterminate us for their planned agenda.
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