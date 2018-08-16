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PassedON ... 2006 ... SADDAM HUSSEIN INTERVIEW
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17 views • August 16, 2018
Danny Gold for Liberty Writers reports, Well this is what they call being sent up sh*t creek without a paddle, courtesy of George W Bush and his Establishment Elite cronies. After 10 years, the man who interrogated Saddam Hussein has come forward with the TRUTH about the tyrant. CIA analyst John Nixon told Daily Mail his exclusive story about the interrogations of the infamous Iraqi dictator--WHO WAS rough, loud, charismatic, confident, and, most of all, NOT in any way connected to 9/11.
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