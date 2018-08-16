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Roger Stone: President Trump Is The Only Person That Can Stop The Internet Purge
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5971 views • August 16, 2018
Roger Stone delivers an emergency message to President Trump. As the great patriot purge continues, only he can stop the plans of the globalists and restore American liberty.
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