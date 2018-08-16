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AltHealth ... 2018 ... Paul Stamets: Mushrooms : Ancient Allies for Modern Maladies
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129 views • August 16, 2018
Paul Stamets, legendary author, mycologist, medical researcher and entrepreneur, gives an informative lecture on mushrooms that aims to deepen the understanding of and respect for organisms that exist literally under every footstep we take. His presentation covers a range of mushroom species and new research showing how mushrooms can help the health of people and planet.
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