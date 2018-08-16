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The So-Called Traffic Stop
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13 views • August 16, 2018
Been "pulled over" for some alleged violation of the Vehicle Code? You weren't just "pulled over" as benign as that sounds, in fact you were "arrested", "imprisoned", and "held in custody". There are NO PROCEDURES in the Vehicle Code for "traffic stops". There are procedures for "arrests". If you have an interest in "beating a ticket" you may want to consider using the correct terms provided by the law makers.
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