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Defending the Existence of our Living God
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13 views • August 16, 2018
Globocop interviewed by Clayboyn on Coffee & Philosophy on http://www.mspwaves.com on July 29th, 2018
MSPWaves is a Steemit.com user operated, interactive audio/video broadcast station.
I was asked by MSPW show host Clayboyn to join his show for a two-hour interview as I am an outspoken Christian.
Globocop is Chris Hatfield with three shows on his own
The CHAOS Show, Fridays 7-10 pm Central
Fequency Waves 432, Saturdays 5-9 pm Central and
God Waves, Sundays 12 Noon - 2 pm Central.
MSPWaves is a Steemit.com user operated, interactive audio/video broadcast station.
I was asked by MSPW show host Clayboyn to join his show for a two-hour interview as I am an outspoken Christian.
Globocop is Chris Hatfield with three shows on his own
The CHAOS Show, Fridays 7-10 pm Central
Fequency Waves 432, Saturdays 5-9 pm Central and
God Waves, Sundays 12 Noon - 2 pm Central.
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