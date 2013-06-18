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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday June 18 2013 Full Length
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7 views • August 16, 2018
On The June 18, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, Lee Ann McAdoo Speaks with Award Winning Investigative Journalist Russ Baker about Obama's Willingness to Unravel The Surveillance Grid and New Information on The Boston Bombings. News Covered: NFL to 'Enhance Public Safety' by Implementing 'Clear Bag' policy. NORAD's Falcon Virgo Exercise Rolls Out in D.C. Today.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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