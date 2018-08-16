new channel explanation

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6 views • August 16, 2018
This was previously uploaded in 2015-2016. I wanted to try and read the Bible everyday, for people that are unable to, for 15 min or less to those that have a disability, and/or to those folks, too busy,
https://www.e-sword.net/
https://screencast-o-matic.en.softonic.com
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
https://www.e-sword.net/
https://screencast-o-matic.en.softonic.com
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
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