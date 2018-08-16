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US-RU ... 2018 ... How Much Food You Can Buy with $ 25 in Russia.
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19 views • August 16, 2018
Different Russia, Published on Jul 16, 2016, We go shopping to a Russian supermarket to buy food. We will try to test my Chinese Gopro Action Camera Xiaoyi. Watch the video to find out how much food we can buy with 25 US dollars.
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