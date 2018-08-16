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Antifa Thugs Attack Daily Caller Reporter
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27 views • August 16, 2018
"We talked with Daily Caller reporter Benny Johnson yesterday. He was out at these riots, and he said he was confident that if people knew he was a journalist with The Daily Caller, he would have left there in an ambulance. Unfortunately, his colleague wasn't as lucky. The thugs discovered Henry Rodgers was a member of the conservative media." —Grant Stinchfield
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