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Press "Stands up to" Trump. Stands up for Antifa.
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590 views • August 16, 2018
"Since the narrative is that the right are the Nazis and the left are fighting Nazis, it's too inconvenient for the press to be honest about what Antifa is... because to acknowledge that Antifa is bad is to weaken the narrative that the "resistance" is a force for good." —Dana Loesch
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