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911 ... This IS What Really Happened. 9/11 Eyewitness Testimony Pt. 1of3
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46 views • August 16, 2018
This video you are about to watch is eyewitness testimony of September 11/2001. These heroes (Firefighters, Police, First Responders and Victims Of 9/11) describe explosions throughout the day that came after the planes hitting in both buildings, in some cases explosion happening much lower in the buildings from were the initial impact took place, These heroes also tell there story of what they witnessed first hand.
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