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911 ... 2003 ... Joe Falco: 9/11 FireDeptNY Survivor
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19 views • August 16, 2018
This is a documentary by Joe Falco, a FDNY firefighter who survived the collapse of the World Trade Center's South Tower. It was produced in Fall 2003 for my senior project at LIU Post. The segments were recorded at Freeport Excelsior Hook & Ladder Company No. 1 (aka Truck Company or Truck 1) on October 31, and at Ground Zero on November 7.
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