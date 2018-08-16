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The "Nazi" Democrat Party of Globalism is in full force to destroy America
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12 views • August 16, 2018
WildNews.us -- #FreeInfoWars #IAmAlexJones – Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey thinks of Americans as little children and wants to put those he disagrees with into a “timeout.” As he suspends Alex Jones Dorsey awards a racist New York Times writer Sarah Jeoung with a Blue Check mark – Corporate media collude in running a coordinated campaign of editorials bashing President Donald Trump
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