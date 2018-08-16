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AltHealth ... 2018 ... WHY BEING GROUNDED IS VITAL :: 5G IS LETHAL left to work, ungrounded.
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62 views • August 16, 2018
The Incredible Grounding Solution that involves Zero Effort ... After five years and three feature documentaries about being Earthed or Grounded, veteran National Geographic filmmaker and naturalist, Steve Kroschel, unites with Laura Koniver, M.D., to offer a simple way to be Grounded. The Bearfoot Grounding Mattress Panel or Scarf is a resource that Steve shows you how to apply to your bed...and then witness for yourself an "ordinary miracle"
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