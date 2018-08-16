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Agenda21 ... 2015-2018 ... Government's Weather Geo-Engineering Is Causing These Fires
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16 views • August 16, 2018
WILL THE PEOPLE GET SENT TO FEMA CAMPS? . . . In 2017, storms, floods, and droughts displaced 18 million people from their homes worldwide. And by some estimates, over the next three decades, 200 million people may need to leave their homes to escape the same kind of disasters, made worse by climate change. Where in the world will all these people go?
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