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Infowars Nightly News Friday June 21 2013 Full Length
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19 views • August 16, 2018
On The June 21, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, Dan "The Kraken" Bidondi Interviews Fort McClellan Victims of Radiation and Monsanto PCB Spills. News Covered: Senators introduce bill to block US arming Syria militants. Authorities, Media Dismiss Michael Hastings Assassination Claims.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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