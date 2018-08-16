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A Fireside Chat With the FANDI MASTER: What To Do About GOOGLE?
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13 views • August 16, 2018
Google has become an anti-freedom, pro-authoritarian, pro-communism company. Join the Fandi Master for a live fireside chat about what to do about it!
This video is culled from my most recent live stream on YouTube. I'm extremely excited that Real.Video will be offering streaming in the future, as this will allow me to cut the cord to Google entirely!
This video is culled from my most recent live stream on YouTube. I'm extremely excited that Real.Video will be offering streaming in the future, as this will allow me to cut the cord to Google entirely!
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