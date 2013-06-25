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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday June 25 2013 Full Length
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2 views • August 16, 2018
On The June 25, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, News Covered: Investigating the Possibility of Edward Snowden being a Double Agent? Snowden's Extradition in Moscow. Congress insisted they be be kept in the dark on the NSA. Two thirds of americans support drones for homeland security missions. Ray Kurzweil's Transhumanist Cult. Richard Clarke:Hastings accident consistent with a car cyber-attack.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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