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Benefits Of Soaking In An Epsom Salt Bath
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4789 views • August 16, 2018
There’s nothing like soaking it up in an Epsom salt bath, a comforting and relaxing way help ease stress and strain and take advantage of surprising health benefits.
Visit the Energy Matters, LLC for details: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/the-benefits-of-soaking-it-up-in-an-epsom-salt-bath-1
Benefit Summary:
-Detoxify toxins, heavy metals
-Ease muscle cramps, pain
-Maintain blood calcium levels
-Prevent headaches and migraines
-Improve insulin use
-Reduce stress, increase energy
Visit the Energy Matters, LLC for details: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/the-benefits-of-soaking-it-up-in-an-epsom-salt-bath-1
Benefit Summary:
-Detoxify toxins, heavy metals
-Ease muscle cramps, pain
-Maintain blood calcium levels
-Prevent headaches and migraines
-Improve insulin use
-Reduce stress, increase energy
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