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Ursula Haverbeck jailed for telling the truth, 2017
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158 views • August 16, 2018
This is about a German courageously protesting woman, now 88 years old, Ursula Haverbeck, who in October 2017 was convicted to serve another 14 months in prison for telling the truth.
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
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