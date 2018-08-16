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Is ShofarNexus funded by In-Q-Tel or simply a guy in a garage?
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79 views • August 16, 2018
Details at: http://shofarnexus.com/2018-08-15+1
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RSS: http://shofarnexus.com/_Feed
Support us or become a provider: http://ShofarNexus.com/CrowdFund
Contact us for dialog or interviews: [email protected]
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