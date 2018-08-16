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Stand Up. Speak Up. Don’t Apologize. - PTS Ministries
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41 views • August 16, 2018
We won’t stand up and tell the truth because we don’t want to hurt somebody’s feelings. When we qualify truth by saying, “I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings, but believe…” then make our point, we are weakening our stance. If we believe something, we need to speak it as if it is true.
Stop qualifying everything we say, to make it more palatable to the world. The LEFT never apologizes for their lies.
Pass the Salt!
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
Stop qualifying everything we say, to make it more palatable to the world. The LEFT never apologizes for their lies.
Pass the Salt!
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
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