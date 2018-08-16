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This Isn’t About Convenience - AlphabetManLive
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2 views • August 16, 2018
David doesn’t want to focus on funds, but he needs financial help. Facebook is shutting him down. Go Fund Me shut him down. All the travel God has David doing, costs money he doesn’t have. In his words, “I’m not going to have a breakdown; I’m ready for a break through.”
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Website: https://www.alphabetmanlive.com
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.alphabetmanlive.com
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