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Could a Mini Ice Age Be Coming?
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288 views • August 16, 2018
It used to be called Global Warming....but then they switched it to Climate Change (a catch-all term). Climate is always changing, not only with the 4 yearly seasons north of the Topic of Cancer & south of the Tropic of Capricorn...but also because of the suns' increasing and decreasing energy output...sometimes coming in 200 year cycles. Is the more accurate meaning of the term "Climate Change" what they are presenting in this video?
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