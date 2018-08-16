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20 - Fabienne t'explique ... le phénomène QAnon aux USA, c'est quoi ?
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38 views • August 16, 2018
Initiation au phénomène QAnon, apparu fin octobre 2017 aux USA et qui prend de l'ampleur sur le web et dans les médias
Accès direct aux posts de Q
https://qanon.pub
https://qanon.app
Vidéo recommandée :
https://stopmensonges.com/qanon-le-plan-pour-sauver-le-monde/
Accès direct aux posts de Q
https://qanon.pub
https://qanon.app
Vidéo recommandée :
https://stopmensonges.com/qanon-le-plan-pour-sauver-le-monde/
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