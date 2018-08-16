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TV Antenna Amplifier comparison
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8 views • August 16, 2018
THE HAPPY SATELLITE NERD EPISODE 40. If you have a antenna and are splitting the signal to other TV's in your home apartment building Compound etc. A Amplifier will help you boost the signal and also pick up weaker TV stations better.
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