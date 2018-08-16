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Welcome To Free People Of The Cosmos
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12 views • August 16, 2018
http://freepeopleofthecosmos.org
Free People Of The Cosmos is a Consciousness and Space Exploration Fellowship. We seek like minded individuals who want to socialize around the topics of human consciousness, science, space exploration, UFOlogy, and ET Contact using CE-5 Protocols. We're also a registered 501-3c non-profit. We are about the business of Service To Others, and advancing human consciousness. We promote personal sovereignty with personal responsibility.
Free People Of The Cosmos is a Consciousness and Space Exploration Fellowship. We seek like minded individuals who want to socialize around the topics of human consciousness, science, space exploration, UFOlogy, and ET Contact using CE-5 Protocols. We're also a registered 501-3c non-profit. We are about the business of Service To Others, and advancing human consciousness. We promote personal sovereignty with personal responsibility.
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