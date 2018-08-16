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Hundreds of leftist news outlets attacking the president today!
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6 views • August 16, 2018
This vicious, coordinated attack of the left wing media on the president was instigated by the Boston Globe. Since I did this video I learned that over 300 Anti-American leftist pinko commie outlets are engaging on this coordinated attack on the president. They are using our own First Amendment against us.
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