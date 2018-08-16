© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Q Rap
Follow
0
Share
Report
220 views • August 16, 2018
Thought Gum
Published on Aug 6, 2018
The future proves the past. Qanon has predicted many things before they happened proving that it's a legit source.
Big thank you to Copyright free music for providing an amazing backing track. Subscribe to their channel here
https://goo.gl/iwRXDD
Thank you to Ben Garrison who is just so talented.
Check out his work: https://grrrgraphics.com/
Follow me on social media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thoughtgum
Published on Aug 6, 2018
The future proves the past. Qanon has predicted many things before they happened proving that it's a legit source.
Big thank you to Copyright free music for providing an amazing backing track. Subscribe to their channel here
https://goo.gl/iwRXDD
Thank you to Ben Garrison who is just so talented.
Check out his work: https://grrrgraphics.com/
Follow me on social media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thoughtgum
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.