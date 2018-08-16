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Good riddance brennan you scumbag ..
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21 views • August 16, 2018
Hannity: About time Brennan lost security clearance
Fox News
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIJgqnII2ZOINSWNOGFThA
Published on Aug 15, 2018
Former CIA Director John Brennan is a walking, talking representation of why Americans don't have faith and trust in their government.
Fox News
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIJgqnII2ZOINSWNOGFThA
Published on Aug 15, 2018
Former CIA Director John Brennan is a walking, talking representation of why Americans don't have faith and trust in their government.
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