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Tucker: John Brennan is unhinged
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27 views • August 16, 2018
Fox News
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIJgqnII2ZOINSWNOGFThA
Published on Aug 15, 2018
Tucker: Would you want a person who casually accused people of murder, without evidence, to get a security clearance? Ex-CIA Director John Brennan is no different. In a statement released today, Brennan called the loss of his clearance an effort to suppress freedom of speech. But Brennan is the one who believes words alone are a form of treason, and should get you sent to prison. #Tucker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIJgqnII2ZOINSWNOGFThA
Published on Aug 15, 2018
Tucker: Would you want a person who casually accused people of murder, without evidence, to get a security clearance? Ex-CIA Director John Brennan is no different. In a statement released today, Brennan called the loss of his clearance an effort to suppress freedom of speech. But Brennan is the one who believes words alone are a form of treason, and should get you sent to prison. #Tucker
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