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The History of Jihad from Muhammad to ISIS: Robert Spencer (Interview)
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31 views • August 16, 2018
Jesse Lee Peterson
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOBNx5Pdw7FZkh2oQR3i9SQ
Published on Aug 15, 2018
GUEST: Robert Spencer of http://jihadwatch.org author of "The History of Jihad: From Muhammad to ISIS." International socialist governments put their people at risk, including the UK who banned Robert Spencer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOBNx5Pdw7FZkh2oQR3i9SQ
Published on Aug 15, 2018
GUEST: Robert Spencer of http://jihadwatch.org author of "The History of Jihad: From Muhammad to ISIS." International socialist governments put their people at risk, including the UK who banned Robert Spencer
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