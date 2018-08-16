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Chronology
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12 views • August 16, 2018
8/15/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Beginning in Genesis 6 with the Sons of God; A Study of the Mystery of Melchizedek and the Ministry of Our High Priest and the Blood Covenant. Mention of George Dodwell's Study of the Earth's Axis and Rotation. Genesis 14:17-20
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Beginning in Genesis 6 with the Sons of God; A Study of the Mystery of Melchizedek and the Ministry of Our High Priest and the Blood Covenant. Mention of George Dodwell's Study of the Earth's Axis and Rotation. Genesis 14:17-20
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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