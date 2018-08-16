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Edwards: "Hawaiians Can't Freely Open Carry Quite Yet"
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138 views • August 16, 2018
"Ultimately, this sets up a situation where the 9th Circuit Court has already said, 'There's no Constitutional right to concealed carry. If they are to overturn [the 9th Circuit's recent decision], then what they're going to say is that there is absolutely no right to bear arms in the right to keep and bear arms. And that, Grant, presents a question that the Supreme Court would almost have to take." —Cam Edwards
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