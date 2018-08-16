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NRA News: Tony Bernardo On Canada's Long Gun Registry
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9 views • August 16, 2018
Tony Bernardo comments on MP Candice Hoeppners opening debate. Ginny Simone speaks with the executive director of the Canadian Institute for Legislative Action (CILA) about MP (Member of Parliament) Hoeppner who argued aggressively for a bill that would get rid of the Canadian National Gun Registry.
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