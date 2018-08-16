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New Qanon You are ALL going to Jail - Lori Colley Decodes
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63 views • August 16, 2018
Lori Colley Decodes latest Q on Aug 15, 2018
Q takes us from Trump's yanking of John Brennan's security clearance, to the new leadership of Al Qaeda (UBL's son, no less!) to the Vanderbilt Estate and creepy pictures of swimming pools, odd necklaces, and bizarre artwork. Plus the possible breach of a fire wall and the promise that they're all going to jail.
Thanks for watching and praying with me!
Q posts:
https://qntmpkts.keybase.pub
Q explanation:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018...
Q takes us from Trump's yanking of John Brennan's security clearance, to the new leadership of Al Qaeda (UBL's son, no less!) to the Vanderbilt Estate and creepy pictures of swimming pools, odd necklaces, and bizarre artwork. Plus the possible breach of a fire wall and the promise that they're all going to jail.
Thanks for watching and praying with me!
Q posts:
https://qntmpkts.keybase.pub
Q explanation:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018...
Keywords
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