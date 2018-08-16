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Is your Child Safe? Tech Addiction the new war and mind Slavery
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24 views • August 16, 2018
Your mobile phone and other tech devices can be highly addictive. Children who use mobile phones for longer than 2hours a day are in serious trouble. If you let your infant watch movies or play games on iPads, you need to see the dangers they are heading into as they grow up. Technology Addiction is a real thing. Your cell phone is a trap designed to keep you hooked for as long as they can while your life goes on by without you. Time to take this serious
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