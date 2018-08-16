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Smoking Train Pulls Big Steam Engines!
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132 views • August 16, 2018
On June 26th 2012, The last remaining pieces of historic railroad equipment were removed from the old Brooklyn roundhouse in Portland OR. The engine selected to perform this task was the NKP 324, a vintage Alco RSD5. SP 4449, SP&S 700, OR&N 197, and some other pieces of rolling stock were taken all in one slow trip from Brooklyn to their new home at OMSI. Air can be heard hissing from the steam engines as the air pressure in the cylinders is forced out.
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