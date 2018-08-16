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Scary Truth About Agenda 21
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351 views • August 16, 2018
"Effective execution of Agenda 21 will require a profound reorientation of all human society, unlike anything the world has ever experienced a major shift in the priorities of both governments and individuals and an unprecedented redeployment of human and financial resources. This shift will demand that a concern for the environmental consequences of every human action be integrated into individual and collective decision-making at every level." .....
Video by HedgehogX
Video by HedgehogX
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