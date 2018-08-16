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The Denver Airport Conspiracy
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2407 views • August 16, 2018
The Denver Airport Conspiracy... from the massive network of underground tunnels to the creepy murals in one of the terminals; the infamous airport is certainly hiding a big secret somewhere- but what is it? Today, we look at everything; from the mysterious origin of the airport itself, all the way to the hidden messages and cryptic codes that have been merged in paintings, plaques and sculptures.
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