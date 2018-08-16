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Agenda 21 & Agenda 2030 Exposed ~ Rosa Koire
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3373 views • August 16, 2018
UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is the action plan implemented worldwide to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all energy, all education, all information, and all human beings in the world. INVENTORY AND CONTROL.----Rosa Koire
UN Agenda 21 Document PDF:
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
UN Agenda 21 Document PDF:
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
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