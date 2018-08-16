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Twitter Deletes Videos Proving Alex Jones Does Not Want Violence
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2651 views • August 16, 2018
Alex Jones explained his philosophy as a peaceful revolution fought with Information in thousands of videos on the deleted “AlexJonesChannel”. Twitter follows in YouTube’s footsteps expecting the American people to be asleep while big tech destroys their freedoms.
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