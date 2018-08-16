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SpaceHistory ... Recent Sightings Over Cities.
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27 views • August 16, 2018
There are now five different lines of observational evidence pointing to the existence of Planet Nine," said Konstantin Batygin, a planetary astrophysicist at Caltech in Pasadena. Some of these clues relate to its gravitational tug which appears to be disturbing the distant Kuiper Belt made up of icy objects and stretches from Neptune out into deep space. Its believed Planet Nine is a "super-Earth", a type of large world which appears to be very common in the universe.
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