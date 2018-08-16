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Revealed: Donald Trump's Former Black Girlfriend, Roger Stone Tells All
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1285 views • August 16, 2018
BREAKING WORLD EXCLUSIVE:
Donald Trump once dated a beautiful, cultured, decent, thoughtful, kind, and Black woman! He may have really Loved [her]. Roger Stone reveals which one of Trump’s children advised him to marry Melania. Stormy Daniels is gross.
Donald Trump once dated a beautiful, cultured, decent, thoughtful, kind, and Black woman! He may have really Loved [her]. Roger Stone reveals which one of Trump’s children advised him to marry Melania. Stormy Daniels is gross.
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