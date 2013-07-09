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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday July 9 2013 Full Length
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13 views • August 16, 2018
On The July 9, 2013 Broadcast Of The Infowars Nightly News, Alex Jones speaks with Talk Show Host/Activist/Patriot Adam Kokesh about his unrelenting stand against the illegal enforcement of nonexistent gun laws in our Nation's Delusional Capital. News Covered: Police, Firefighters Ordered Not To Speak About Michael Hastings Crash Satanic Church Appalled By Pro Abortion Right Activists.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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