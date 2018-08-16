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Sphere magnet on a Ferrocell
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91 views • August 16, 2018
A Ferrocell is a device which shows a magnet field using 2 pieces of glass with a mixture containing ferrofluid and a thinner sandwiched between the glass. A ring of LED lights illuminates the ferrofluid particles showing the magnet field. This video is a demonstration of what a ferrocell shows.
I am moving my YouTube channel to REAL.VIDEO and BitChute, because of the censorship even though my channel is about magnet fields , how they inter act and so forth.
I am moving my YouTube channel to REAL.VIDEO and BitChute, because of the censorship even though my channel is about magnet fields , how they inter act and so forth.
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