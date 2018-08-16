© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Tech Is Removing Alex Jones’ Ability To Defend Himself From Lies
Follow
0
Share
Report
132 views • August 16, 2018
The MSM keeps twisting Alex’s words in an attempt to justify censoring him from almost every platform that exists. Without access to social media, Alex is unable communicate with the public to counter their lies with truth.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.