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CATHOLIC CHURCH CHILD ATROCITIES CONTINUE...PURE EVIL!
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24 views • August 16, 2018
CATHOLIC CHURCH CHILD ATROCITIES CONTINUE...PURE EVIL! WHEN WILL THIS EVIL AGAINST OUR KIDS STOP. WHEN WILL WE PUT A STOP TO IT. WHEN WILL TRUMP PUT A STOP TO IT?
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